Exquisitely beautiful coloured posters of the days illustrated with the gods and/or planets from which the days were named. These seven posters (and the beautifully illustrated explanation of the meaning of the days) are good for young children learning the days and also English language learners (EAL, or EFL). The script accompanying the pictures are written in three different fonts, block letters, d’nealian type (partial cursive) and cursive. These posters are also good for students of mythology as they can see the relation between the gods and the names of the days.