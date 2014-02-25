Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 521 times
In this video from Hip Hughes History we look at the scientific revolution and enlightenment.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 521 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 25, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
HipHughes
The Kennedy Assassination
Hiphughes lays out his top five questions about the JFK assassination. While not a conspiracy nut, the JFK assassination leaves a lot of room for d...
- (5)
- FREE
HipHughes
The New Deal for Dummies: FDR's Alphabet Agencies
Grab a spoon and get ready to eat some tasty FDR New Deal soup as HipHughes hop scotches his way through ten alphabet soup policies, court packing,...
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
HipHughes
The Ukraine Protest Explained in 3 Minutes
You've probably seen the live coverage and footage of the fires and protesters clashing with police in the Maidan Independence Square. Here&'s a br...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
wells8839
AQA AS Moral Philosophy : Aristotle's function argument critique
AQA AS Moral Philosophy : Aristotle’s function argument critique Includes web links to extra reading and you tube links and student activities.
- (0)
- $4.23
TeachElite
GCSE Islam Revision- Human Rights
**Eduqas Revision: GCSE Islam- Human Rights Exam Question Generator ** This is a great resource for getting pupils thinking about how exam question...
- (4)
- $4.23
TeachElite
GCSE Islam Revision - Relationships
**Eduqas Revision: GCSE Islam- Relationships Exam Question Generator ** REVIEW THIS RESOURCE AND REQUEST ANOTHER OF YOUR CHOICE FOR FREE! This is a...
- (4)
- $4.23
New resources
godwin86
Sociological Research Methods - ICT Suite Presentation - Unit Overview (GCSE Sociology L10/10)
This is the final lesson in the series, it asks students to create and present on issues they select from an A4 worksheet. It also includes an inte...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
The Existence of God & Revelation - Assessment Materials [AQA GCSE RS - L9/10] Theme C
This download contains a selection of assessment materials for AQA GCSE Religious Studies, Theme C: 'The Existence of God & Revelation'. There ...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
Christianity, Racism & Positive Discrimination [GCSE RS - Human Rights & Social Justice - L6/10]
This fully resourced lesson is about racial prejudice, racial discrimination, and positive discrimination. It also explores the claim that Christia...
- (2)
- $7.03
Updated resources
godwin86
Euthanasia - Buddhist Views (GCSE RS - Buddhism - Religion & Life ) Theme B - L3/7
This fully resourced lesson is for those teaching Buddhism as a comparative religion at GCSE level. It is the third in our seven-lesson Buddhism un...
- (0)
- $7.03
webb-jack
The nature of Catholic Christianity
Hi all, Here is my scheme of work for the nature of Catholic Christianity. It is focusing mainly on the kingdom of God and how it relates to modern...
- (0)
- $8.45
webb-jack
Vocations- Scheme of work
Hi all, Here is my scheme of work all surrounding vocations. Here, I focus on mainly the catholic ethos and the diffferent callings from God. All l...
- (0)
- $8.45