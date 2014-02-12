In this video from University College London we look at the Grand Challenge of Human Wellbeing, which considers both the nature of being human and the nature of wellbeing. It harnesses UCL's research expertise from across our academic community, including everything from philosophy, law, economics, psychology, architecture and art, through to health, medicine, neuroscience and engineering -- and many other disciplines.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 12, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades