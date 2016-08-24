Equations and Expressions Error Analysis- Order of Operations, Algebraic Expressions, Solving Equations, Graphing and Writing Inequalities, Solving Inequalities
*17 different error analysis tasks for each Expressions & Equations 6th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:
Order of Operations
Algebraic Expressions Vocabulary
Writing Algebraic Expressions
Reading Algebraic Expressions
Evaluating Algebraic Expressions
Equivalent Expressions
Combining Like Terms
The Distributive Property
Writing Equations
Checking Solutions
Solving Equations with Addition and Subtraction
Solving Equations with Multiplication and Division
Writing Inequalities
Graphing Inequalities
Solving Inequalities with Addition and Subtraction
Solving Inequalities with Multiplication and Division
Equations in 2 Variables
There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.
*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses
*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)
Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
- (3)
- $5.00
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
- (2)
- $34.00
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE