Equations and Expressions Error Analysis- Order of Operations, Algebraic Expressions, Solving Equations, Graphing and Writing Inequalities, Solving Inequalities



*17 different error analysis tasks for each Expressions & Equations 6th Grade Common Core Standard. The topics include:

Order of Operations

Algebraic Expressions Vocabulary

Writing Algebraic Expressions

Reading Algebraic Expressions

Evaluating Algebraic Expressions

Equivalent Expressions

Combining Like Terms

The Distributive Property

Writing Equations

Checking Solutions

Solving Equations with Addition and Subtraction

Solving Equations with Multiplication and Division

Writing Inequalities

Graphing Inequalities

Solving Inequalities with Addition and Subtraction

Solving Inequalities with Multiplication and Division

Equations in 2 Variables



There is one task per page that includes a problem with incorrect work, space for students to explain in words why the work is incorrect, and space to solve the problem correctly.

*Worked out answer key with correct answers as well as correct sample responses

*Error Analysis cover (just incase you want to print a packet or a mini book)



Please note: These pages can easily be printed 2 per page or in a mini book to fit in an interactive notebook. If you are not sure how to do this, Google it! There are different ways depending on what PDF program and printer you have.