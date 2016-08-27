Equations in 2 Variables Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 6.EE.C.9.



Everything you need to introduce and practice writing and graphing equations in 2 variables.

Included in this product:

-Equations in 2 Variables Guided Notes

-Equations in 2 Variables Practice Page

-Equations in 2 Variables Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice

-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)

-2 different exit slips (2 per page)

-Worked out Answer keys