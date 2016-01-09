Equivalent Fractions Music Video [1080 HD]



OUR VALUE PROPOSITION

SAVE OVER 60% on the already value-priced worksheets by buying our E-BOOK which includes all the lesson materials for our 20 most popular songs (including this one).

https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/numberock-workbook-save-over-50-pc-compared-to-individual-worksheets-11169891



PRICE COMPARISON

Individual Worksheet = £1.50

e-BOOK Price Per Worksheet = £0.51

https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/numberock-workbook-save-over-50-pc-compared-to-individual-worksheets-11169891



STREAM MUSIC VIDEO FOR FREE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKXqzpz-G0s



MUSIC VIDEO DESCRIPTION

Equivalent fractions is the name… of fractions whole values are the same! With the added touch of a latin video in the musical track, equivalent fractions will be easy to understand - it's just an added bonus that the music and animations are hard to beat in their level of awesomeness.



Freely stream the song on YouTube, and see if you agree with us that it is the best original song about equivalent fractions in the world.



This download includes:

‡ Animated Music Video HD Download



About Me

I’m Mr. Hehn, and I’ve developed some excellent materials for my classroom throughout my 7 years as an elementary public school teacher that I’d love to share with you. I like to incorporate dancing, singing, and listening to music into my lessons. My project, NUMBEROCK, is a collection of music videos that teach/reinforce mathematical concepts that include posters and lesson plans to make learning math fun in a whole new way.



Find us on Social Media

PINTEREST.COM/NUMBEROCK

TWITTER.COM/NUMBEROCK

FACEBOOK.COM/NUMBEROCK



OUR TES STORE



https://www.tes.com/teaching-resources/shop/letsrockmath