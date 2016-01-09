Equivalent Fractions Music Video [1080 HD]
OUR VALUE PROPOSITION
SAVE OVER 60% on the already value-priced worksheets by buying our E-BOOK which includes all the lesson materials for our 20 most popular songs (including this one).
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/numberock-workbook-save-over-50-pc-compared-to-individual-worksheets-11169891
PRICE COMPARISON
Individual Worksheet = £1.50
e-BOOK Price Per Worksheet = £0.51
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/numberock-workbook-save-over-50-pc-compared-to-individual-worksheets-11169891
STREAM MUSIC VIDEO FOR FREE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKXqzpz-G0s
MUSIC VIDEO DESCRIPTION
Equivalent fractions is the name… of fractions whole values are the same! With the added touch of a latin video in the musical track, equivalent fractions will be easy to understand - it's just an added bonus that the music and animations are hard to beat in their level of awesomeness.
Freely stream the song on YouTube, and see if you agree with us that it is the best original song about equivalent fractions in the world.
This download includes:
‡ Animated Music Video HD Download
About Me
I’m Mr. Hehn, and I’ve developed some excellent materials for my classroom throughout my 7 years as an elementary public school teacher that I’d love to share with you. I like to incorporate dancing, singing, and listening to music into my lessons. My project, NUMBEROCK, is a collection of music videos that teach/reinforce mathematical concepts that include posters and lesson plans to make learning math fun in a whole new way.
Find us on Social Media
PINTEREST.COM/NUMBEROCK
TWITTER.COM/NUMBEROCK
FACEBOOK.COM/NUMBEROCK
OUR TES STORE
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resources/shop/letsrockmath
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
Customary Measurements: Inches, Feet, and Yards
- (1)
- $4.23
KS1 3D Shapes: Musical SATS Maths Revision
- (1)
- $4.23
Rounding Numbers to the Nearest 10, 100, and 1000
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Year 2 - Place Value - Week 1 - Count & Represent Numbers to 100, Tens & Ones, Place Value Chart
- (13)
- $7.04
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Year 1 - Place Value - Week 1 - Sorting, Counting and Representing Objects
- (11)
- $7.04
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 5 - Place Value
- (1)
- $7.04
Number Recognition Assessment Grid 0-20
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Decimals to Fractions 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (2)
- FREE
Challenging Simplifying Algebraic Expressions and then Factorising into Double Brackets Worksheet
- (0)
- FREE
Ratio, Sharing Money (Treasure Hunt)
- (2)
- FREE