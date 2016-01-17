Introduce proportionality through multiple problem solving models including tables, graphs, strip diagrams, and equivalent ratios with scale factor. Use this lesson to start with the basics of equivalent ratios using the real-world scenario of students attending an afterschool program. Each piece of the lesson refers back to this scenario and then builds on it using other problem solving situations. The student lesson includes 10 pages of materials that you can use with your class to take them from the basics of proportional relationships to setting up their own work to solve rigorous, real-world scenario word problems.
A teacher guide is included to help you prep for the lesson as well as engaging option materials to use when teaching. A color and black and white poster of the scenario used throughout the lesson is included as well as a poster of the strip diagrams that can be used by the teacher or by the students. A full answer key is also included to make checking easier as well as to give you some help on possible uses of the strip diagrams, tables, and equivalent ratios.
Make sure to check out the preview to see all included pages!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 29%
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Percentages Differentiated Math Stations
- (2)
- $7.00
Rational Number System Interactive Notebook Set
- (0)
- $6.50
Solving Equations with Variables on Both Sides
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE