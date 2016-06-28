Free
In chapter 1, we are concerned with a particular gas-like economic model. The continuous operator for its time evolution is presented and the decay to the final exponential wealth distribution is mathematically shown.
In chapter 2, a more realistic model with a gamma distribution at equilibrium is introduced and analyzed. We also consider here other models: one in which a naif bank system is introduced and other ones with saving propensity between the economic agents.
In chapter 3, the consideration of the problem of the distribution of the richest men in an economic system is presented.
(This Graduation Thesis was defended by Gorka Labata on July 6, 2016, at the Faculty of Science, Univ. of Zaragoza, Spain).
