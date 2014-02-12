Free
In this video from University College London we watch as 85 MSc students from the UCL Bartlett's Development Planning Unit conducted a series of research projects in northern Ethiopia. This video features MSc student Adlah Alkurdi and her group&'s research into the ways in which secondary education can help reduce poverty.
Created: Feb 12, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
