In this video from University College London we watch as 85 MSc students from the UCL Bartlett's Development Planning Unit conducted a series of research projects in northern Ethiopia. This video features MSc student Adlah Alkurdi and her group&'s research into the ways in which secondary education can help reduce poverty.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 12, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades