Task cards are fantastic for scavenger hunts, races and differentiation. This ready-to-set use set of task cards focuses on evaluating multi-variate expressions. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards has problems. The other set has solutions to match. This set includes:

- regular-sized task cards

- notebook-sized task cards for interactive notebooks

- a student response sheet and

- an answer key.



These cards address common core standard: 6.EE.A.2c.



Linear Expressions Resources Include:

- Simplify Expressions Math Detective Activity

- Identify Equivalent Expressions Puzzle Activity

- Combine Like Terms Paper Chain Activity

- Simplify Linear Expressions Coded Message Activity

- Simplify Expressions Distributive Property Interactive Notebook

- Simplify Expressions Combining Like Terms Interactive Notebook

- Write Equivalent Expressions Task Card Activity

- Write Two Variable Expressions Task Card Activity

- Write Variable Expressions from Word Problems Task Activity

- Simplify Expressions Combine Like Terms Task Card Activity

- Simplify Expressions Distributive Property Task Card Activity



