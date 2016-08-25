EVALUATING: Athens Vs. The United States- graphic organizer/ worksheet

Over a period of many years, the Athenians formed the world’s first democracy. Write an explanation of how basic ideals from Athenian democracy, rules of law, and rights and responsibilities of citizens, including equality before the law, have become part of life in the United States today. Use the following chart to organize your thoughts before you begin writing.

topics include:
Ideals of Democracy
Rules of Law
Rights and Responsibilities of Citizens
Equality before the Law

Created: Aug 25, 2016

