EVALUATING: Athens Vs. The United States- graphic organizer/ worksheet



Over a period of many years, the Athenians formed the world’s first democracy. Write an explanation of how basic ideals from Athenian democracy, rules of law, and rights and responsibilities of citizens, including equality before the law, have become part of life in the United States today. Use the following chart to organize your thoughts before you begin writing.



topics include:

Ideals of Democracy

Rules of Law

Rights and Responsibilities of Citizens

Equality before the Law