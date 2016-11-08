Excel-2013-1

A step-by-step, fully illustrated guide to using Microsoft Excel 2013 (part 1 of 3 - introductory).
Activities include: what a spread sheet is and the various parts of the Excel screen; the Office ribbon interface and the backstage view; what-if analysis; labels, numbers and formulas; basic calculations; formatting a worksheet and using themes to improve presentation; filling values and formulas; using functions to simplify calculations; the Sum function and AutoSum; and printing a worksheet, including headers and footers.
All files required for the activities are available as a free download through a link at the bottom of the title page.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
