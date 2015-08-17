Help your students take responsibility for their learning each day by engaging them in the information recall process. Present your students with an Exit Ticket for leaving the classroom.
a great tool for informal assessment!
a wonderful formative assessment tool!
a great way to implement participation points!
Included in this packet you will find 4 separate templates to choose from. Simply run off as many copies as you need for your classes, cut down the middle and hand them out a few minutes before the end of the class period.
Students will fill in the information requested and hand their sheets in as they leave class for the day.
It's just that simple!
You can easily read through these very concise responses and gauge where each student is in the learning process and adjust your teaching accordingly. Encourage students to write any questions they still have about the lesson on the back of the sheet! Great for scaffolding and differentiated instruction.
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
