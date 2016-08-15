"Great activity to get my students up and moving" - Buyer



Task cards are fantastic for scavenger hunts, races and differentiation. This ready-to-set use set of task cards focuses on expanding and condensing logarithms. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards expressions to condense or expand. The other set of cards has solutions to match. This set includes:

- regular-sized task cards

- notebook-sized task cards for interactive notebooks

- a student response sheet and

- an answer key.



These questions review common core concept: HSF.LE.A.1.



A great addition to your Algebra II review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other logarithm activities for a deeper understanding.





Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



