Experiment-of-Phage-Library-Plating-and-Transferring

Library should be amplified right after the packing, which greatly increases the number of copies of the library. However, the compositions of the library may have potential changes due to the different growth rate in cloning. This change in composition ratio can be minimized by pre-adsorbing the library onto bacteria and using high-density plate and short-term culture.



