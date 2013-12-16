Free
Chemistry Career Profile #6
In this video presentation from RSC Learn Chemistry we take a look at how from drug discovery and water treatment to making hair dyes and chocolate, a degree in the chemical sciences can lead to a huge range of career options.
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 16, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
