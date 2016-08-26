Exploration and Discovery: The Double Edged Sword- assignment



Human Ingenuity connection

• Phrase: a double edged sword a situation or course of action having both positive and negative effects



One of man’s greatest achievements has been his drive to search for and investigate the unknown. Through this process of exploration man has gained insight and knowledge of the previously unseen and unknown.

In this interplay between exploration and discovery, man has met and interacted with members of other societies. In their quest to explore, discover and encounter, the Explorers of the15th, 16th and 17th centuries wielded a double-edged sword.



How did the explorers Cortez and Pizarro wield double edge swords?

• Who reaped the positive effects of the sword: who benefited?

• Who experienced the negative effects of the sword: who lost?

• What similarities do you see between the conquest of the Aztecs and that of the Inca’s?

• How could the conquistadores have acted differently?

• How are these regions different today because of these men? In other words, how did the double edged sword cut across time making its effects felt to this very day?

Final Product

Because of the many factors present in every action a human being undertakes it is impossible to avoid the unintended negative effects that might accompany every action.

Do you agree or disagree with this statement? _________

Take a side and write a speech in defense of your position. Use at least one example from the history of exploration to defend your position.

You must defend your position as either an explorer or someone who came into contact with an explorer (a native person).

Grading Criteria

Criterion B: Concepts: Time, Place and Change and Change

Achievement

level Descriptor



3–4 Basic understanding of short-term and long-term causes of change.



5–6 Satisfactory understanding of short-term and long-term causes of change.



7–8 Very good understanding of short-term and long-term causes of change.



9–10 A high level of awareness and understanding of short-term and long-term causes of change.



Criterion E: Approaches to Learning

Achievement

Level Descriptor

1 – 2 Quality of work is unacceptable

3 - 4 Quality of work is appropriate but unsupported

5 – 6 Quality of work is appropriate

7 – 8 Quality of work shows some depth

9 – 10 Quality of work is sophisticated