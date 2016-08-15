Writing multiplication expressions from exponents (6.EE.A.1) is a great way to practice and assess students’ understanding of exponents as represented by the multiplication of a number. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards has integers with exponents. The other set of cards has expressions to match. Students have a scavenger hunt, play concentration and more to practice. These questions review common core concept: 6.EE.A.1.





Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other exponent activities

- Host an exponent expression scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of exponent matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using these exponent cards.



A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other exponent activities for a deeper understanding.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- 12 identical small notebook cards for INBs

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



