Exponents: Multiplication and division Practice and Review Coded Message is a fun way to practice simplifying expressions that involve multiplying and dividing with exponents. Students simplify exponents to finish a code of letters and then use the code to find a message. Two different messages and codes are included in this set.





NOTE: There are not problems for all 26 letters. Each coded message page page contains 10 - 14 practice problems.



This is a great activity after Exponents: Multiplying and Dividing Exponents Interactive Notebook Notes and Practice



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.