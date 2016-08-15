Exponents: Multiplication and division Practice and Review Coded Message is a fun way to practice simplifying expressions that involve multiplying and dividing with exponents. Students simplify exponents to finish a code of letters and then use the code to find a message. Two different messages and codes are included in this set.
NOTE: There are not problems for all 26 letters. Each coded message page page contains 10 - 14 practice problems.
This is a great activity after Exponents: Multiplying and Dividing Exponents Interactive Notebook Notes and Practice
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 28%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Algebraic Problems involving Angles
- (0)
- $4.23
Maths Revision Mat: Algebra
- (0)
- $4.23
Simultaneous Equations Worksheet Generator Linear / Quadratic, 3 Levels Difficulty, Infinite Q & A
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Algebraic Fractions
- (1)
- FREE
GCSE maths, Intro to algebra, Collect and simplify terms, expanding brackets and factorizing.
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Challenging Simplifying Algebraic Expressions and then Factorising into Double Brackets Worksheet
- (0)
- FREE
Writing Algebraic Expressions (Treasure Hunt)
- (4)
- FREE
Algebraic Notation (Treasure Hunt)
- (3)
- FREE