This expository paragraph writing lesson guides students through the process of breaking their writing down into paragraphs. It uses brainstorming, paragraphing and scoring rubrics to guide students through the process of writing specific paragraphs about an animal. It includes having students grade their own final paper before turning it in for teacher evaluation.



The lesson includes:



1. How to begin teaching paragraphing

2. How to present the lesson

3. How to grade the final paper

4. Instruction on writing paragraphs

5. The parts and types of paragraphs

6. Three graphic Idea organizers

7. An Example of what a completed essay looks like once the paragraphs are all put together

8. A paragraph organizer

9. Two scoring rubrics for assessing the final essay