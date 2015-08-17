This expository paragraph writing lesson guides students through the process of breaking their writing down into paragraphs. It uses brainstorming, paragraphing and scoring rubrics to guide students through the process of writing specific paragraphs about an animal. It includes having students grade their own final paper before turning it in for teacher evaluation.
The lesson includes:
1. How to begin teaching paragraphing
2. How to present the lesson
3. How to grade the final paper
4. Instruction on writing paragraphs
5. The parts and types of paragraphs
6. Three graphic Idea organizers
7. An Example of what a completed essay looks like once the paragraphs are all put together
8. A paragraph organizer
9. Two scoring rubrics for assessing the final essay
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
INTERACTIVE POETRY UNIT - For grades 6 - 8, CC aligned, student graded
- (1)
- $15.00
WEEKLY INFORMATIONAL READING-COMPREHENSION LETTER FOR GRADES 5 - 8
- (1)
- $5.00
DAILY DAZZLE 3 BOOK (3rd grd) 1 YEAR BELL RINGER FOR LANGUAGE ARTS-CC Aligned
- (1)
- $21.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Eng. Lang. P2 Q4 Mark Scheme Resource
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities
- (1)
- $6.00
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
- (0)
- $8.90
My birthday in history
- (0)
- $2.90