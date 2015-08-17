This expository writing lesson guides the students through the process of writing a descriptive essay describing something they are studying in school that they find interesting. They will be provided with the brainstorming, paragraphing, and scoring rubrics and will grade their own final paper before turning it in for teacher evaluation.



The lesson includes:



1. How to begin teaching essay writing

2. How to present the lesson

3. How to grade the final paper

4. Instruction on writing the essay

5. The purpose, the parts, and the steps for writing a descriptive essay

6. A deciding on a topic worksheet

7. An idea organizer

8. A paragraph organizer

7. Examples of what the parts of a good descriptive essay look like

8. Two scoring rubrics for assessing the essay