This expository cause/effect writing lesson asks students to write about something that could have an effect on their lives, school, etc., and the cause. It uses brainstorming, paragraphing and scoring rubrics to guide students through the process of writing their cause/effect essay. It includes having students grade their own final papers before turning them in for teacher evaluation.



The lesson includes:



1. How to begin teaching essay writing

2. How to present the lesson

3. How to grade the final paper

4. Instruction on writing the essay

5. The purpose, the parts, and the steps for writing a cause/effect essay

6. Deciding on a topic worksheet

7. An idea organizer

8. A paragraph organizer

9. Examples of what the parts of a good cause/effect essay look like

10. Two scoring rubrics