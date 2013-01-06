Extremophile research

Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 2 times
Viewed 16 times
This can be an in-class research activity if you have access to a computer room, or group-based homework. Each group is given a different extremophile that they have to research and then present their findings.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 2 times
Viewed 16 times
Other resources by this author
PatchworkTru
Explaining respiration experiments
This worksheet gives four examples of experiments that could be carried out to prove that respiration is occuring. The student has to explain how t...
- (5)
- FREE
PatchworkTru
Uses of enzymes
This activity can be used as a starter or plenary. Student first discuss what the six items on the notebook file have in common (they are all made ...
- (1)
- FREE
PatchworkTru
Solid, Liquid or Gas?
Simple quiz with features and properties of the three states. Can be used as an quick visual assessment tool in a starter, plenary or revision acti...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
biscuitcrumbs
Evolution
This is for a 100 minute lesson, but there are two tasks which could be split over two 50 min lessons. The Timeline Poster is one activity and the ...
- (34)
- $4.93
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
New resources
klr36k
Eukaryotic and Prokaryotic Cells
GCSE 9-1 AQA Science Trilogy Cells Topic. This includes a fully differentiated lesson and all the activities to do during the lesson. This is a non...
- (1)
- $2.82
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
alevelbioboss
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
33 pages of exam questions and mark schemes Topic: 3.3.3 digestion and absorption Exam questions taken from old biology past papers, AQA Could be ...
- (0)
- $4.23
fabrique2010
Dog evolution
Range of activities on dog evolution
- (0)
- $4.23
Paperfriendlyresources
AQA new specification-Organisms in their environment-B16.2
Organisms in their environment lesson created in accordance to the NEW AQA Specification (9-1). Designed for a higher ability class, although conte...
- (0)
- $5.63