We looked at fairtrade cotton videos online and looked at various other resources before my class completed this handout.
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
mazza84
Cars - history in pitcures
A slideshow showing the first auto-motives and progressing right through to the present day and the possible future. I know I made it but would hig...
- (20)
- FREE
mazza84
Buddhism symbols and artefacts
Resources and information to help learn about the buddhism symbols.
- (3)
- FREE
mazza84
Spelling Activities
Fun activities for practising spelling. On handy cards. I cut them out and laminated them. Ideal for early finishers and could be used for whole cl...
- (5)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TeachingBusiness
Globalisation
The latest in the new series of PowerPoint resources aimed at assisting teachers with the delivery of the WJEC/Eduqas A-level Business specificatio...
- (0)
- $4.23
TeachingBusiness
What is Price Elasticity all about?
The latest in the series of learning support materials aimed at students of GCSE Business Studies. This unit looks at the area of Price Elasticity ...
- (17)
- $4.23
a.colgrave
Types of government intervention used to correct market failure (microeconomics)
The document provides exemplar answers for various types of government intervention for microeconomics. This resource would be useful for analysis ...
- (0)
- $5.42
New resources
lordturner
BTEC Business Unit Assignments, Examination Revision Booklet, BTEC Student Handbook And BTEC Plan
Complete package needed for 2012 specification included exam board verified BTEC Business Unit Assignments, Examination Revision Booklet, BTEC Stud...
- (1)
- $14.09
Danielle_M
Price Discrimination (imperfect markets/monopolies)
A detailed set of notes, PPT and exam question examining price discrimination (first/second/third degree) in monopoly markets. Notes also consider ...
- (1)
- $7.04
kavitaantoni
IGCSE Economics- Taxes
This Presentation is useful for teachers in class and also for students during revision of concepts.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TeachingBusiness
Globalisation
The latest in the new series of PowerPoint resources aimed at assisting teachers with the delivery of the WJEC/Eduqas A-level Business specificatio...
- (0)
- $4.23
a.colgrave
Types of government intervention used to correct market failure (microeconomics)
The document provides exemplar answers for various types of government intervention for microeconomics. This resource would be useful for analysis ...
- (0)
- $5.42
a.colgrave
The role of the financial sector in developed and developing economies
The resource includes 29 slides on the role of the financial sector and includes the discussion and evaluation of the following topics, the functio...
- (0)
- $4.23