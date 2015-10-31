This unit explores the traditional tale: The Elves and the Shoemaker with online links as well as a comprehensive range of literacy tasks for your learners.
It contains:
speaking and listening tasks
reading the narrative
syllable tasks
handwriting tasks
sentence construction /ordering tasks
an art task
as well as oral retelling of the narrative.
A word wall is provided which can be used for further vocabulary development.
It places literacy within a meaningful context and allows plenty of incidental learning to take place.

