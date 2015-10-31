This unit explores the traditional tale: The Elves and the Shoemaker with online links as well as a comprehensive range of literacy tasks for your learners.
It contains:
speaking and listening tasks
reading the narrative
syllable tasks
handwriting tasks
sentence construction /ordering tasks
an art task
as well as oral retelling of the narrative.
A word wall is provided which can be used for further vocabulary development.
It places literacy within a meaningful context and allows plenty of incidental learning to take place.
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 31, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
Pirates Ahoy! Writing and Literacy Tasks
- (19)
- $2.82
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
- (15)
- $1.41
Writing Instructions - How to Clean Your Teeth
- (10)
- $2.11
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82