This unit explores the traditional tale: The Elves and the Shoemaker with online links as well as a comprehensive range of literacy tasks for your learners.

It contains:

speaking and listening tasks

reading the narrative

syllable tasks

handwriting tasks

sentence construction /ordering tasks

an art task

as well as oral retelling of the narrative.

A word wall is provided which can be used for further vocabulary development.

It places literacy within a meaningful context and allows plenty of incidental learning to take place.



