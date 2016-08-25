Fall of the Western Roman Empire: Is the US likely to meet the same fate- 10 Day Inquiry unit!
this earned me BEST teacher award in Connecticut and National Status
UNIT OVERVIEW:
The Romans have had a profound influence on modern western civilizations. The ideologies, government structure, and culture of Roman society formed the basis for our modern world. Understanding the rise and fall of this civilization can help us better understand the cyclical nature of history.
Concept Lens: Structure and Power
Enduring Understandings:
• Modern culture is heavily influenced by the past.
• Human societies are cyclical in nature.
• The necessity for order leads people to establish governments.
• Human knowledge is cumulative.
• Ideas from the past continue to affect the world today.
• Individuals can have a lasting effect on history.
• The struggle for power creates conflict.
Essential Questions:
• How have the prominent thinkers of the Classical Age affected modern thinking?
• How have Roman advancements affected modern political systems?
Guiding Questions:
• What is an Empire?
• How did the Roman Republic evolved into the Roman Empire?
• What are the origins of Christianity in relation to the Roman Empire?
• What caused the downfall of the Western Roman Empire?
Critical Content:
• Students will know:
o How the struggle for power shaped Roman society,
o The major accomplishments and prominent individuals of Roman civilization
o The circumstances surrounding the rise and fall of the Roman Empire,
o The role that religion played in the Roman Empire.
• Students will be able to:
o Conduct research and generate explanations from evidence,
o Take and defend a position with historical evidence,
o Use multiple source documents to analyze different perspectives,
o Utilize technology in classroom research and presentation,
o Further develop reading comprehension skills.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Global issues
- History / Ancient history
- History / Ancient history / Rome
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
What made 9/11 so shocking?
- (7)
- $4.23
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
AQA 9-1 Life in Modern Britain REVISION ACTIVITIES
- (0)
- 20% off$2.82$2.25
New resources
Fake News Assembly - 2017
- (1)
- $4.23
Power & Authority (II) - Social Stratification -L11/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192]
- (1)
- $7.03
The Big Fat News Quiz of the School Year 2016-2017 End of Summer Term Activity Cover Lesson
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013
- (0)
- FREE
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Intro to Connected Learning
- (0)
- FREE