Instructions and printables to make 4 file folder activities to work on sequencing - all winter themed! This can be a challenging skill to target for many students but is essential to demonstrate comprehension and time orientation. This is an essential foundational concept that will lead to development of more complex skills. This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.

File folder activities included are:
- Back to School Sequencing
- Fall Sequencing
- Halloween Sequencing
- Thanksgiving Sequencing


US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4
Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.


Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

