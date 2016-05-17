What kid doesn't love games?! Well, in my class "I Have/Who Has" is a very popular one. This one is Fall themed! There are 20 playing cards included in this packet. If you have more than 20 students- not to worry! Simply partner a few students up! If you have less than 20 students- just give some more than 1 card. Directions are included in the game if you have never played it before. Helpful tip: I made a cute design for the front of the cards if you want to print them double sided. If not, you can just print the actual playing cards. Laminating does help them last longer! I hope you enjoy this game as much as my kiddos do! Pair this with my Halloween themed I Have/Who Has Game!Check out my store for lots of other games and holiday themed products. Don't forget to follow me and leave a review! :)