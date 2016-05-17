What kid doesn't love games?! Well, in my class "I Have/Who Has" is a very popular one. This one is Fall themed! There are 20 playing cards included in this packet. If you have more than 20 students- not to worry! Simply partner a few students up! If you have less than 20 students- just give some more than 1 card. Directions are included in the game if you have never played it before. Helpful tip: I made a cute design for the front of the cards if you want to print them double sided. If not, you can just print the actual playing cards. Laminating does help them last longer! I hope you enjoy this game as much as my kiddos do! Pair this with my Halloween themed I Have/Who Has Game!Check out my store for lots of other games and holiday themed products. Don't forget to follow me and leave a review! :)
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood
- Cross-curricular topics / Holidays and events
- English language arts
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Special educational needs
- Whole school
- Whole school / Behavior and classroom management
- Whole school / Parents and community
- World languages / English language learning
Other resources by this author
Cause and Effect Graphic Organizers!
- (1)
- $2.00
Oh No I'm Sick!: Emergency Sub Plans (3 Days Worth!)
- (1)
- $6.25
Fractured Fairy Tale Cards!
- (1)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
Christmas: Interactive Crack the Code Wheel
- (7)
- $3.38
Shamrock Activity Pack
- (0)
- $2.82
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
New resources
Reading comprehension - Christmas in France
- (1)
- FREE
Making Inferences from Pictures - Halloween Resource
- (1)
- FREE
Halloween coloring pages.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Drawing Facial Expressions, Saint Patrick's Day Activity
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions Halloween Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00
Drawing Facial Expressions, Winter-Themed Mini-Book
- (0)
- $3.00