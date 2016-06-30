This comprehensive unit test on Fallen Angels by Walter Dean Myers is divided into four parts, outlined as follows:
Part 1 - Character Identification.
Match names to details and characteristics. 18 questions.
♦ Perry's background
♦ Perry's medical condition
♦ Perry's family
♦ Perry's external conflicts
♦ Perry's superiors
♦ Perry's cohorts
♦ A nurse Perry meets
♦ Miscellaneous characters Perry meets along the way
Part 2 - Quote Association.
Match a quote/excerpt to its speaker and/or context.
♦ “I thought of saying a prayer, but I couldn’t think of one.”
♦ “…no longer a human being. He was a thing, a trophy.”
♦ “We’re too close to be calling in the artillery.”
♦ “These are the people we have come to save, to pacify.”
♦ “They messed up at least one person from each hut.”
♦ “He’s a boonies rat. You know they ain’t right for two or three weeks.”
♦ “Different than I thought it would be.”
♦ "Figure you don’t want to make your peace if you’re not ready to die.”
♦ “I wouldn’t go back. I would go AWOL.”
♦ “…the Vietnamese had agreed to a truce for their New Years celebration, which they called Tet. Then the truce would be extended while the talks went on, and we would all go home.”
Part 3 - Plot Comprehension.
Multiple Choice. 11 questions.
♦ Why Perry should not be in Vietnam
♦ Perry's situation at home
♦ Perry's personal goals in life
♦ Rumors about the war early on
♦ Peewee's erratic behavior
♦ Lt. Carroll's death
♦ Peewee's letter from an unexpected source
♦ Perry's visit from a Vietnamese woman with children
♦ The death of another character
♦ Peewee's injuries later in the story
♦ The novel's resolution
Part 4 - Essay Writing.
2 essays.
♦ Perry's evolving perceptions of war and combat
♦ Characters' methods of dealing with the hardships of war
An answer key is included.
