This comprehensive unit test on Fallen Angels by Walter Dean Myers is divided into four parts, outlined as follows:



Part 1 - Character Identification.

Match names to details and characteristics. 18 questions.

♦ Perry's background

♦ Perry's medical condition

♦ Perry's family

♦ Perry's external conflicts

♦ Perry's superiors

♦ Perry's cohorts

♦ A nurse Perry meets

♦ Miscellaneous characters Perry meets along the way



Part 2 - Quote Association.

Match a quote/excerpt to its speaker and/or context.

♦ “I thought of saying a prayer, but I couldn’t think of one.”

♦ “…no longer a human being. He was a thing, a trophy.”

♦ “We’re too close to be calling in the artillery.”

♦ “These are the people we have come to save, to pacify.”

♦ “They messed up at least one person from each hut.”

♦ “He’s a boonies rat. You know they ain’t right for two or three weeks.”

♦ “Different than I thought it would be.”

♦ "Figure you don’t want to make your peace if you’re not ready to die.”

♦ “I wouldn’t go back. I would go AWOL.”

♦ “…the Vietnamese had agreed to a truce for their New Years celebration, which they called Tet. Then the truce would be extended while the talks went on, and we would all go home.”



Part 3 - Plot Comprehension.

Multiple Choice. 11 questions.

♦ Why Perry should not be in Vietnam

♦ Perry's situation at home

♦ Perry's personal goals in life

♦ Rumors about the war early on

♦ Peewee's erratic behavior

♦ Lt. Carroll's death

♦ Peewee's letter from an unexpected source

♦ Perry's visit from a Vietnamese woman with children

♦ The death of another character

♦ Peewee's injuries later in the story

♦ The novel's resolution



Part 4 - Essay Writing.

2 essays.

♦ Perry's evolving perceptions of war and combat

♦ Characters' methods of dealing with the hardships of war



An answer key is included.