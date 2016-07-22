$9.00
Family Clip Art - Multicultural - Family Scenes Clip Art. Family Clip Art from babies to grandparents. These images are GREAT for classroom resources, websites, blogs, and more.
This set contains 66 high-quality COLOR and BLACK & WHITE Family Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
This Family Clip Art set includes:
-various family members: a baby, parents, grandparents, and siblings
-characters engaged in family activities: siblings playing on the beach, playing in the snow, family eating dinner, grandmother reading to her granddaughter, family packing for a trip, grandfather fishing with his grandson, and more...
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Art and design
- Cross-curricular topics / Family and friends
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- Design, engineering and technology / Graphic and product design
