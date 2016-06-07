LET’S GET THE WHOLE FAMILY MOVING!!!



Are you looking for a great way to bring your students and their families together for a HEALTHY, FUN-FILLED after school event? Well this packet is for you!!!



A Family Fitness Fun Night brings parents, grandparents, sisters, brothers and other community members in to your gym or play area providing them an opportunity to exercise and play together, while at the same time, showcasing many of the outstanding activities that take place during your yearly PE Program.



This Family Fitness Fun Night packet includes 25 outstanding activity station cards, complete with a title, family movement images and activity descriptors. Inside the packet Zip folder is also an editable parent letter inviting them to the event. The activities are SHAPE standards-based and there are plenty of activities for you to choose from to make the night a complete SUCCESS!!!



This AWESOME experience can take place as a “standalone” physical education event or can be implemented in conjunction with a PTA meeting, health fair or any other general school-based event. The PE students showcase their PE fitness and manipulative skills to their visitors and at the same time, TEACH others to play and exercise along side of them.



FFFN ACTIVITIES:



Balance Station

Basketball Dribble

Balloon Fun

Beach Ball Volley

Beanbag Toss

Bowling

Climbing Wall

Cup Stacking

Cross the River

Flexibility Station

Fling Disc Toss

4 Square

Hula Hoop Twirl

Long Jump Rope

Noodle Balance

Noodle Limbo

Scarf Toss

Scooter Board Scoot

Shuttle Run

Short Jump Ropes

Soccer Circle Dribble

Striking a Ball- Paddle

Strength Stations

Tumbling/Crawls

Yoga poses



The Family Fitness Fun Night packet was designed for the families of Kindergarten through 6th grade students.