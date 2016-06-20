Each of these puzzles is a category of items from FAREWELL TO MANZANAR. Students unscramble each word and place the letters into a series of boxes. Then they arrange the circled letters in the boxes to spell out the category word at the top of the puzzle. Fun—and unique! NOTE: Teachers may want to provide letter hints.



Categories:

Woody

In the barracks

Cities

Manzanar’s beauty

Song titles

High school



