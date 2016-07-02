This crossword puzzle contains figurative language from FAREWELL TO MANZANAR. Every clue is an example of simile, metaphor, hyperbole, or personification from the book. A key word in each clue is left out, so students must use their knowledge of the story and their imaginations as well as their critical thinking skills to fill in the blank. As they work, students note what type of figurative language each clue contains.
HERE'S AN EXAMPLE:
* ...After they were out of earshot and the ___ had swallowed their engine noises, we kept waving. ANSWER: sea; personification
A creative way to approach figurative language!
Created: Jul 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
