This crossword puzzle contains figurative language from FAREWELL TO MANZANAR. Every clue is an example of simile, metaphor, hyperbole, or personification from the book. A key word in each clue is left out, so students must use their knowledge of the story and their imaginations as well as their critical thinking skills to fill in the blank. As they work, students note what type of figurative language each clue contains.



HERE'S AN EXAMPLE:

* ...After they were out of earshot and the ___ had swallowed their engine noises, we kept waving. ANSWER: sea; personification



A creative way to approach figurative language!



While you're here, check out my FAREWELL TO MANZANAR edition of BOOKMARKS PLUS—handy little reading aids at students' fingertips! And don't miss my THE OUTSIDERS edition—it's FREE!



TESTIMONIALS FOR BOOKMARKS PLUS FROM TEACHERS OF ALL LEVELS!

***My students LOVE these bookmarks. I have one for each of the 11 pieces of literature they read with me during the year. Not only does it keep their place, the bookmarks provide valuable information about each text, as well as helpful vocabulary that could be incorporated into assessments. I actually copy limited numbers of each in color and use as class incentives. My 10th graders LOVE to win contests to upgrade their bookmarks to color (way better than candy as a prize too). I cannot say enough positive things about these bookmarks!—Matthew R.***



***To say that my students loved these would be an understatement. They referred to them all the time, got really upset if their bookmark got misplaced, and said they were "the best thing you've ever given us..." (they are prone to slight exaggeration...but they were appreciative!)...Highly recommend!*** H.S. Language Arts Teacher



***I purchased these bookmarks for 4 novels after downloading the Holes freebie bookmark. They are wonderful! The students refer to them frequently while reading. Struggling readers feel empowered and participate in text discussion much more often. Definitely worth the price!—Portigo P.***



***I gave them to the students a couple of days before we started so they could get acquainted with the story. Thank you!*** Nancy M.



I think you’ll find my products both fun and unique! Download the FREE THE OUTSIDERS edition of BOOKMARKS PLUS and see for yourself!



Word~Wise Language Arts Resources

—100s of unique products based on the books you teach!

Fun Teaching~Fun Learning!