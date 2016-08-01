This resource includes 3 adapted books - all farm themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way!



The 3 books included:



Farmer, Farmer - What Do You Hear?: Work on identifying animals by the animal sound! This takes your student beyond just basic matching.



Farmer, Farmer - What Do You See?: Work on prepositions and answering 'where' questions. This is great to target more advanced matching and build vocabulary!



Farmer, Farmer - Who's Next?: This great book targets sequencing at the foundational level. Students will sequencing animals into the tractor and there is a page to assess memory skills at the end!



All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.1

With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.3.C

Read common high-frequency words by sight (e.g., the, of, to, you, she, my, is, are, do, does).



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4

Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.





Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.