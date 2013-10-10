How can male honeybees exist without fathers? The reason lies in what’s called a haploidiploid system of sex determination.

Approximately one-fifth of the animal kingdom, including ants and wasps, use this system. What it boils down to is that males are the result of unfertilized eggs whereas females are born from fertilized eggs.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • honeybees.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 10, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades