Designed to make instrumental (band/orchestra) students define who they should be listening to, and what they enjoy listening to from people who play their own instrument. The goal of this project is to allow students to have a favorite musician who plays what they play!
Through their own research process (and notes provided), students will fill in the blanks with information about who plays the same instrument they do, who they enjoy listening to, and then to write a five paragraph essay about that musician using the information they've already written down!
It engages students for approximately three to four hours of class time, and encourages students to autonomously find their own role models within their own instrumental wheelhouse.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
