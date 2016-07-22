This set includes a monthly bingo game for February. The game includes 20 boards and calling cards for 2 levels of play. This bingo game includes an easy version of calling cards with just pictures and vocabulary to work on picture identification and vocabulary. The hard version includes hints for each picture to work on receptive language, problem solving, and vocabulary building. My students love to play bingo! It's a great way to work on turn taking. We use bingo for independent group time and one student gets to be "in charge" - they love it!



Just laminate or print on card stock and it's ready to go!