Beautiful February Word Wall Cards in Engish! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!

The words included in this packet are:
1. February
2. love
3. heart
4. card / letter
5. mail
6. envelope
7. flowers
8. present
9. balloons
10. candy
11. cookies
12. friends
13. to hug
14. kiss
15. Valentine’s Day
16. friends
17. friendship
18. cupcake
19. rose
20. Cupid

·.·•The following activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:
* Find the word and check the box.
* Trace the word.
* Find the word and write it.
* Choose words to write a story.
* Use each word to write a complete sentence.
* Rainbow writing.

Only need the WORD WALL CARDS? Please check in my store!



Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

