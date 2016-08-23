Beautiful February Word Wall Cards in Spanish! Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!



The words included in this packet are:

1. febrero (February)

2. el amor (love)

3. el corazón (heart)

4. la carta / la tarjeta (card / letter)

5. el correo (mail)

6. el sobre (envelope)

7. las flores (flowers)

8. el regalo (present)

9. los globos (balloons)

10. los dulces (sweets / candy)

11. las galletas (cookies)

12. las amigas (friends)

13. abrazar (to hug)

14. el beso (kiss)

15. el Día de San Valentín (Saint Valentine’s Day)

16. los amigos (friends)

17. la amistad (friendship)

18. la magdalena (cupcake)

19. la rosa (rose)

20. el cupido (Cupid)



·.·•The following activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:

* Find the word and check the box.

* Trace the word.

* Find the word and write it.

* Choose words to write a story.

* Use each word to write a complete sentence.

* Rainbow writing.



Only need the WORD WALL CARDS? Please check my store!





Enjoy!