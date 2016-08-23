Beautiful February Word Wall Cards in Spanish! ·.·•Great for your word wall, centers or vocabulary stations!



These are always great for younger students, but are also nice for your high school Spanish students to learn new vocabulary.



The words included in this packet are:

1. febrero (February)

2. el amor (love)

3. el corazón (heart)

4. la carta / la tarjeta (card / letter)

5. el correo (mail)

6. el sobre (envelope)

7. las flores (flowers)

8. el regalo (present)

9. los globos (balloons)

10. los dulces (sweets / candy)

11. las galletas (cookies)

12. las amigas (friends)

13. abrazar (to hug)

14. el beso (kiss)

15. el Día de San Valentín (Saint Valentine’s Day)

16. los amigos (friends)

17. la amistad (friendship)

18. la magdalena (cupcake)

19. la rosa (rose)



