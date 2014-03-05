Free
In this BBC video Chris Packham and Martin Hughes-Games observe the behaviour of juveniles and adults at a heron nest on the RSPB Ynys-hir reserve in Mid Wales.
The nest is high up in a tree and adults must take care that none of the precious food is lost out of the nest because of the youngsters' sometimes violent squabbling.
Created: Mar 5, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
