Fertile Crescent/ Mesopotamia: Babylon and The Code of Hammurabi - Lesson Plan
students read the documents and answer questions
this lesson includes Bell Ringer, task in which students analyse and learn about Hammurabi, create a code of law similar to Hammurabi for the classroom and access whether or not the code worked
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Geography / People and environment
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / People and politics
- History / Ancient history
- History / Ancient history / Indigenous peoples
- History / Ancient history / Middle East
- History / Ancient history / Stone Age to Iron Age
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
Prepared especially for schools working towards establishing or maintaining outstanding SMSC, this pack contains 20 fully resourced, highly-rated, ...
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
ThoughtBox
Waste Curriculum KS5
A bespoke curriculum for KS5 on the topic of Waste. The unit contains 4 lesson plans (each lesson available in 15 minute, 30 minute or 60 minute fo...
- (0)
- $28.17
HotForest
Globalisation 2: Superpowers: Economic, Geopolitical and Cultural Influences
This is a 2 hour ‘post-16’ lesson that investigates what a superpower is and what their economic, geopolitical and cultural influence is to A-Level...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
BFP
What happened in our world? May 7th, 2017
This is a simple crossword aiming to encourage students to ask about what's happened in their world during the last week or so. The puzzles are exc...
- (1)
- $2.82
TeachMideast
Kazakhstan Peace Talks
The purpose of TeachMideast is to provide free and accessible, high-quality information and resources to enable K-14 educators to teach about the M...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
ThoughtBox
Waste Curriculum KS5
A bespoke curriculum for KS5 on the topic of Waste. The unit contains 4 lesson plans (each lesson available in 15 minute, 30 minute or 60 minute fo...
- (0)
- $28.17
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
Prepared especially for schools working towards establishing or maintaining outstanding SMSC, this pack contains 20 fully resourced, highly-rated, ...
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
HotForest
Globalisation 2: Superpowers: Economic, Geopolitical and Cultural Influences
This is a 2 hour ‘post-16’ lesson that investigates what a superpower is and what their economic, geopolitical and cultural influence is to A-Level...
- (0)
- $7.04