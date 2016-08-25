The Fertile Crescent was the land in-between two rivers, the Tigris and the Euphrates River; also known as Mesopotamia. The fact that this land was very fertile and had almost no natural barriers left it open to be invaded by numerous civilizations throughout history.
It is your job in a group to gather information and present the information to your class.
Steps:
1. Gather the information
2. Choose formats for the project
How to present the material (choose one)
1. PowerPoint 2. Video 3. Lecture 4. Posters
Creation of a worksheet
1. For students to take notes based on your project
2. Crossword puzzle with key vocabulary
3. 10 Question Quiz (could be short answer, or multiple choice- a copy must be given to me at least two days before you present)
Groups:
1. Akkadians
2. Babylonians
3. Hittities
4. Assyrians
5. Chaldeans
6. Phoenicians
7. Persians
8. Lydians
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
