The Fertile Crescent was the land in-between two rivers, the Tigris and the Euphrates River; also known as Mesopotamia. The fact that this land was very fertile and had almost no natural barriers left it open to be invaded by numerous civilizations throughout history.

It is your job in a group to gather information and present the information to your class.

Steps:

1. Gather the information

2. Choose formats for the project

How to present the material (choose one)

1. PowerPoint 2. Video 3. Lecture 4. Posters



Creation of a worksheet

1. For students to take notes based on your project

2. Crossword puzzle with key vocabulary

3. 10 Question Quiz (could be short answer, or multiple choice- a copy must be given to me at least two days before you present)



Groups:

1. Akkadians

2. Babylonians

3. Hittities

4. Assyrians

5. Chaldeans

6. Phoenicians

7. Persians

8. Lydians