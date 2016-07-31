Reading is important part of the day for any student. Close reading takes your reading block to a whole new level. Using short fiction passages and text-based questions your students will dig deeper for meaning in text and think more critically.



This set of fictional close reading passages are perfect for first graders (mid to end year) or the beginning of second grade.



In this download, you will find:



The Weekly Plan - a break down of what you will be doing each day of the week to complete this close read



9 Passages - nine unique and original reading passages [Each passage contains a few vocabulary words that may be hard for your students intentionally. This provides an opportunity to talk about difficult words in reading.]



The Content - each day of the week has a specific purpose

-Monday: introduce text (no questions)

-Tuesday: understanding the text (basic comprehension questions)

-Wednesday: vocabulary

-Thursday: higher level thinking questions about the text

-Friday: making connections



This resource was created with U.S. spelling.