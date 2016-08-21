Fiction Favorites
This product is a 181 page bundle of four classic fiction novels. In this unit, students will be exposed to realistic fiction, historical fiction, fantasy, and mystery.
The following books are included in this product: Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, The BFG, Island of the Blue Dolphins, and Bunnicula.
Many reading skills will be covering in this packet such as character analysis, prediction and cause/ effect. In addition, summarizing, using context clues and fact/opinion will be addressed.
Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing {Novel Study & Art Project}
- 36 Pages
The BFG {Novel Study, Art Project, & Common Core}
-79 Pages
Bunnicula {A Rabbit Tale Mystery-Comedy}
-31 Pages
Island of the Blue Dolphins {Comp. Questions, Research Folder, & Art Project}
-50 Pages
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
