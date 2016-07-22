This packet contains materials and resources to work on sorting, counting, matching, patterns, numbers, and letters for early learners through hands-on file fold activities. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills!

These super cute activities are perfect for your kiddos who love trains - so many of my students do! Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one on one work time.

File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!

This packet contains 12 File Folder Activities!
- sort big and little
- match by size
- basic matching
- order from big to small
- 3 levels of patterning
- match numbers to number words (1-10 and 11-20)
- counting
- order alphabet
- match lowercase letters to uppercase letters

Detailed instructions for setup and visual labels included for each activity!

