This packet contains materials and resources to work on sorting, counting, matching, patterns, numbers, and letters for early learners through hands-on file fold activities. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills!
These super cute activities are perfect for your kiddos who love trains - so many of my students do! Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one on one work time.
File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!
This packet contains 12 File Folder Activities!
- sort big and little
- match by size
- basic matching
- order from big to small
- 3 levels of patterning
- match numbers to number words (1-10 and 11-20)
- counting
- order alphabet
- match lowercase letters to uppercase letters
Detailed instructions for setup and visual labels included for each activity!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82