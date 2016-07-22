This packet contains materials and resources to work on sorting, counting, matching, patterns, numbers, and letters for early learners through hands-on file fold activities. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills!



These super cute activities are perfect for your kiddos who love trains - so many of my students do! Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one on one work time.



File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!



This packet contains 12 File Folder Activities!

- sort big and little

- match by size

- basic matching

- order from big to small

- 3 levels of patterning

- match numbers to number words (1-10 and 11-20)

- counting

- order alphabet

- match lowercase letters to uppercase letters



Detailed instructions for setup and visual labels included for each activity!