Instructions and printables to make 8 file folder activities to work on association and function! Non-identifcal matching helps teach students to sort items based on common features. This is an essential foundational skill that improves categorizing and discrimination. Having a variety of tasks and examples is critical to teach generalization. Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!
File folder activities included are:
- What Goes Together Level 1
- What Goes Together Level 2
- What Goes Together Level 3
- Group Items by Function 1
- Group Items by Function 2
- Group Items by Feature 1
- Group Items by Feature 2
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
