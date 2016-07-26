Instructions and printables to make 8 file folder activities to work on association and function! Non-identifcal matching helps teach students to sort items based on common features. This is an essential foundational skill that improves categorizing and discrimination. Having a variety of tasks and examples is critical to teach generalization. Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!



File folder activities included are:

- What Goes Together Level 1

- What Goes Together Level 2

- What Goes Together Level 3

- Group Items by Function 1

- Group Items by Function 2

- Group Items by Feature 1

- Group Items by Feature 2