Instructions and printables to make 8 file folder activities to work on association and function! Non-identifcal matching helps teach students to sort items based on common features. This is an essential foundational skill that improves categorizing and discrimination. Having a variety of tasks and examples is critical to teach generalization. Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!

File folder activities included are:
- What Goes Together Level 1
- What Goes Together Level 2
- What Goes Together Level 3
- Group Items by Function 1
- Group Items by Function 2
- Group Items by Feature 1
- Group Items by Feature 2

