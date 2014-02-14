In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at the youngster, thought to be male and born just over a month ago, the newest and tiniest newborn at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

Measuring just six inches long, he is still getting used to the world about him and spends most of the time wrapped around mum.

But while the baby, with its beautiful wide-eyed stare looks endearingly cute now, its beauty is short-lived. Male saki monkeys grow up to have dramatically different looks stern white faces surrounded by a mop of dark black hair. A face only a mother could love!