Find the Area Between Two Rectangles: Practice and Review (6.G.A.1.) is a great way to practice and assess students’ ability to solve the area between two rectangles. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. Students have a scavenger hunt, play concentration and more to practice. These questions review common core concept: 6.G.A.1.





See how I use these and other matching cards in the two part series on practice and review on the blog.





Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other geometry activities

- Host a geometry scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of area of rectangles matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using these area of a rectangle cards.



A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other exponent activities for a deeper understanding.



Also available in the $ saving 6th Grade Geometry Practice and Review Bundle or for a full year of 6th grade math, get this product and more in the $ saving 6th Grade Math Teacher Resource Bundle which includes all 6th grade math related notebook pages, practice sets, activities and projects and all future 6th grade math related products.





Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- 12 identical small notebook cards for INBs

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



