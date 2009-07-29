Working out percentages. Other topics covered: Number
Other resources by this author
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
ambowers2
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
2018 VERSION NOW AVAILABLE HERE! (copy and paste link) https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/new-2018-ks2-sats-revision-ultimate-3-in-1-maths-organ...
- (23)
- $23.95
BUNDLE
WiseHerb
Mock exam bundle
three resources from my selection to replicate a city and guilds style exam - aimed at level 2 functional skills students
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
mark harland
Ordering Fractions Stage 1
Topic: Fractions Suitable for 6 - 11 years 2 Activities: Order fractions (with the same denominator) Order unit fractions Word and PDF formats atta...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
jchowell
Infinite Questions - Taster
Randomly generated questions covering areas of FDP.
- (1)
- FREE
rmoffatt2
Christmas Themed Maths Fluency
Used with a year 4 class but could easily be adapted to suit any age range. Includes a variety of activities focusing on developing children's know...
- (2)
- FREE
mmilne
Christmas Maths Game (Who is the Christmas Grinch)
The Resource is suitable for a wide variety of age groups during the festive period from pupils in year 5 through to year 11. The resource can be e...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Krazikas
Year 3 Maths Spring Term Consolidation Pack - White Rose Maths Scheme Resources
This resource has been designed to consolidate the work undertaken in the White Rose Maths Scheme small steps Year 3 programme delivered in the Spr...
- (0)
- $7.04
Krazikas
Year 3 Fractions - Week 11 – Spring Term - Block 5: Resources To Deliver White Rose Maths Scheme
This resource contains the second of two packs designed to support the delivery of the White Rose Maths Scheme Year 3 – Number: Fractions during we...
- (0)
- $7.04
Krazikas
Year 3 Fractions - Week 10 - Spring Term - Block 5: Resources To Deliver White Rose Maths Scheme
This resource contains the first of two packs designed to support the delivery of the White Rose Maths Scheme Year 3 – Number: Fractions during wee...
- (0)
- $7.04